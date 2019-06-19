PD: Hamden man arrested for stabbing 37-year-old victim

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Jansen (Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - An arrest was made in a Hamden stabbing on Wednesday.

Hamden Police say that they responded to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m. and found a 37-year-old Wallingford resident who had been stabbed on the forearm and wrist.

Police say the stabbing occurred after the victim arrived at the home at 147 Towne House Road in Hamden and engaged in a verbal argument with the resident, James Jansen.

Jansen, 35, allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife. He was charged with assault and was detained on a $5,000 bond.

Jansen is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on July 3rd.

