Crime

PD: Man wanted in Milford bank drive-thru armed robbery

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 09:57 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 09:57 AM EDT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed another man at gunpoint at a Milford bank drive-thru on Monday night.

Police say at around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the drive-thru of People's United Bank at 190 Broad Street. 

According to police, the male suspect had walked up to a driver while he was in the drive-thru and pointed a handgun at him. The suspect then demanded that the victim take money out of his account and hand it to him. 

The suspect then fled on foot.

Police describe th suspect as a black male, who is about 5'10" tall, with a thin build and possibly a mustache. He was wearing gray pants and a gray hoodie under a black Adidas style hooded jacket. 

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the robbery is urged to contact Milford police at 203-783-4732.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center