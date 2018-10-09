Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Milford Police)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed another man at gunpoint at a Milford bank drive-thru on Monday night.

Police say at around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the drive-thru of People's United Bank at 190 Broad Street.

According to police, the male suspect had walked up to a driver while he was in the drive-thru and pointed a handgun at him. The suspect then demanded that the victim take money out of his account and hand it to him.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Police describe th suspect as a black male, who is about 5'10" tall, with a thin build and possibly a mustache. He was wearing gray pants and a gray hoodie under a black Adidas style hooded jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the robbery is urged to contact Milford police at 203-783-4732.