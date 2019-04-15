Crime

Police identify man killed in Hartford shooting

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 08:56 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 10:36 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Hartford on Sunday afternoon. 

Authorities say that 28-year-old Derrick Nichols, of Hartford, was killed in a shooting incident at Pavilion Street and Wooster Street. 

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if there are any arrests at this time.

However, police said a person of interest was brought to police headquarters an hour after the shooting after being tracked down by cameras and witnesses

The homicide remains under investigation. 

