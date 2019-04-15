Police identify man killed in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say that 28-year-old Derrick Nichols, of Hartford, was killed in a shooting incident at Pavilion Street and Wooster Street.
Related: PD: Hartford man killed in Sunday shooting
There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if there are any arrests at this time.
However, police said a person of interest was brought to police headquarters an hour after the shooting after being tracked down by cameras and witnesses
The homicide remains under investigation.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Loughlin, Giannulli plead not guilty in college scam
- Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max jets
- Police: Nobody injured in small plane crash on Long Island
- 'It has to stop': Omar says Trump encourages violence, hate
- 107 years ago the Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean
- Accessibility For All: New initiative helps families with special needs visit local destinations
- Student dies after Fordham University bell tower fall
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
It's just a fantastic neighborhood when the trees bloom its another world...it's just beautiful.Read More »
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
- River flooding a concern in Connecticut as northern snow melts
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Part of I-95 north remains closed in Stamford after tractor trailer rollover
Part of Interstate 95 northbound remains closed in Stamford after a tractor...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police: Nobody injured in small plane crash on Long Island
Police on Long Island said a small plane carrying three people went down in a...Read More »
-
Accessibility For All: New initiative helps families with special needs visit local destinations
A new initiative, launched in early April, is empowering parents who have...Read More »
-
Student dies after Fordham University bell tower fall
A student who was injured when she fell from the Fordham University bell...Read More »
-
Lots of changes and some surprises this tax season
This year's tax season has been full of changes.Read More »
Video Center
-
Midday Monday weather
Monday midday forecastRead More »
-
Sound the Alarm
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
8 Minute Meals: asparagus with homemade Hollandaise sauce
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »