Police investigate shooting in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Friday morning.

Police say that officers were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting that happened at 191 Spencer Street, near Hillstown Road.

Upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital for a non-life threatening injury. His identity has not been released.

There is no word on cause or a suspect involved in the shooting at this time.

The scene has since been cleared but the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.