Police: Man accused of sexual assaulting 5-year-old victim in New Britain
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - According to the New Britain Police Department, they arrested a suspect of sexual assault of a minor on Monday.
Police say they apprehended Lazaro Alonso Centeno-Delgado, 27, for an outstanding warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old around six months ago.
Authorities say Centeno-Delgado was known to the 5-year-old victim.
Centeno-Delgado was arraigned on Tuesday and held on a $250,000 bond.
