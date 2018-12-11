Arrest made in East Lyme stabbing death Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) - State police investigators worked throughout the night and into much of Tuesday processing the crime scene at the Starlight Inn. They even used canine units to try to track down evidence.

Police were called to the motel after a witness heard a commotion coming from a second floor room at around 10:30 Monday night and called 911. When police arrived they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators confirming with News 8 the victim and the suspect were a dating relationship.

"Unfortunately we have found that the victim has suffered fatal injuries," said East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finklestein.

Late Tuesday afternoon police arrested of 28 year old Avery Hallbrooks of East Lyme for murder.

"I can't really imagine Avery doing anything to hurt his girlfriend," said Krysta Morant who also lives at the Starlight Inn.

The victim has been identified as 25 year old Corina Zukowski.

"I heard that they were arguing and you know that they have a couple of problems they have kids together," said Morant.

"It's horrible. Cause like I said they're like next door to us and hearing something like this I cannot believe it," said Asem Majzoub.

Mazjoub's family runs the nearby Mobil gas station where police checked to see if there was any surveillance video which could be helpful. They described the victim to the clerk on duty.

"That's kind of also hard. She's a mother and she's pregnant too. So it's like two life. That's what the cop say," said clerk Ahmad Turkmani.

News8 did speak to a person who works at the motel but he was not able to provide information about the victim or how long she has lived at the motel.

