Police: Westbrook man arraigned for helping terminally ill wife commit suicide

Kevin Conners (Connecticut State Police)

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - A Westbrook man was arrested on manslaughter charges Thursday for allegedly assisting a terminally ill family member with committing suicide.

Connecticut State Police say that after a lengthy investigation, 65-year-old Kevin Conners turned himself in to Troop F after aiding another person to commit suicide back on September 6th of last year.

Police said the family member was Conners' wife, and she died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Conners was charged with manslaughter and held on a $50,000 bond.

There were no further details released at this time.

Conners appear in court on Friday.

