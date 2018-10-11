Crime

Report shows annual domestic violence deaths holding steady

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A new report shows the annual intimate partner homicide rate in Connecticut has been holding steady at roughly 14 since 2000.

Released on Thursday, the report (https://bit.ly/2Ps5x0L) compiled by the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence found that women remain the vast majority of the homicide victims and firearms remain the single most commonly used weapon, utilized in 40 percent of the 246 intimate partner homicides committed in the state between 2000 and 2017.

CCADV Chief Executive Officer Karen Jarmoc says the review shows that victims and offenders continue to struggle with mental illness and addiction, and that some co-workers of several victims were aware of the abuse.

Jarmoc says she hopes the report will raise awareness and spur action. CCADV is recommending a "toolkit" of best practices to help law enforcement.

