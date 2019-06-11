South Windsor man charged with manslaughter in brother's death
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - A South Windsor man was charged with manslaughter Tuesday in the 2017 death of his 31-year-old brother.
Police say that 29-year-old Daniel Epstein was arrested at the Connecticut Valley Hospital on a warrant for charges stemming from an August 2017 death investigation at the home at 178 Palmer Drive in South Windsor.
According to police, a visiting nurse had gone to that home to administer daily medication to the two residents when she found suspicious conditions and requested that police check on the house.
Officers then found the body of 31-year-old Marc Epstein in a bedroom.
A short time later, police say that they located the other resident of the home, Daniel Epstein, at a relative's house. He was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and remained confined to hospitals until he was released to police on Tuesday.
Police say an investigation led detectives to charge Epstein with manslaughter for causing the death of his brother.
Epstein was held on $1 million bond.
