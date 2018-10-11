Crime

Southington man accused of sex assault, impairing morals of child

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 11:45 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 11:45 AM EDT

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A 65-year-old man was arrested on sexual assault charges in Southington on Thursday morning. 

Police say at around 8:10 a.m., David Boulanger was arrested at his home without incident. His arrest stems from a warrant that alleges that he sexually assaulted a victim in 2015 and 2016. 

According to police, the victim was known to Boulanger.

Boulanger was charged with several counts of sexual assault and risk of injury/impairing the morals of a child. He was held on $150,000 bond. 

The warrant is sealed by the Court so no further details have been released. 

