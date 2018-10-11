Southington man accused of sex assault, impairing morals of child

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. David Boulanger (Southington Police)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A 65-year-old man was arrested on sexual assault charges in Southington on Thursday morning.

Police say at around 8:10 a.m., David Boulanger was arrested at his home without incident. His arrest stems from a warrant that alleges that he sexually assaulted a victim in 2015 and 2016.

According to police, the victim was known to Boulanger.

Boulanger was charged with several counts of sexual assault and risk of injury/impairing the morals of a child. He was held on $150,000 bond.

The warrant is sealed by the Court so no further details have been released.