Southington man accused of sex assault, impairing morals of child
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A 65-year-old man was arrested on sexual assault charges in Southington on Thursday morning.
Police say at around 8:10 a.m., David Boulanger was arrested at his home without incident. His arrest stems from a warrant that alleges that he sexually assaulted a victim in 2015 and 2016.
According to police, the victim was known to Boulanger.
Boulanger was charged with several counts of sexual assault and risk of injury/impairing the morals of a child. He was held on $150,000 bond.
The warrant is sealed by the Court so no further details have been released.
