Crime

State Police search for suspect who stole vehicle from Haddam

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 01:44 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:08 PM EDT

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) - State Police are searching for a man who stole a car in Haddam on Friday. 

Connecticut State Police say that troopers are searching for a gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson that was taken from the area of Killingwoth Road. According to the report, a Higganum resident at 1137 Killingworth Road called police after she confronted a man who stole her vehicle from her open garage. 

The resident found the suspect in the driver seat, opened the driver door during the confrontation, then the suspect backed out of the driveway causing the victim to fall and sustain minor abrasions. 

The vehicle has damage to the driver's door and was last seen heading toward Higganum Center. 

According to troopers, the driver is a 30 - 40-year-old white man with a possible goatee facial hair and short brown hair and was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a light colored ball cap, dark colored length shorts, dark high top foot wear, and carrying a dark colored back pack or bag. 

Police ask that anyone who observes that vehicle to NOT approach the vehicle or make contact with the driver but instead call troopers at 860-399-2100. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center