State Police search for suspect who stole vehicle from Haddam
HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) - State Police are searching for a man who stole a car in Haddam on Friday.
Connecticut State Police say that troopers are searching for a gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson that was taken from the area of Killingwoth Road. According to the report, a Higganum resident at 1137 Killingworth Road called police after she confronted a man who stole her vehicle from her open garage.
The resident found the suspect in the driver seat, opened the driver door during the confrontation, then the suspect backed out of the driveway causing the victim to fall and sustain minor abrasions.
State Police is looking for a Gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson #CT1AGKK3 taken from the area of Killingworth Road in the town of Haddam. Operator is a White Male, wearing a baseball cap with BLUE shorts. Vehicle has damage to drivers door and last seen headed towards Higganum Center— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 14, 2019
The vehicle has damage to the driver's door and was last seen heading toward Higganum Center.
According to troopers, the driver is a 30 - 40-year-old white man with a possible goatee facial hair and short brown hair and was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a light colored ball cap, dark colored length shorts, dark high top foot wear, and carrying a dark colored back pack or bag.
Troopers are canvassing the area in search of the vehicle. If observed, please contact #TroopF #Westbrook at 860-399-2100. DO NOT approach vehicle and avoid contact with the operator.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 14, 2019
Police ask that anyone who observes that vehicle to NOT approach the vehicle or make contact with the driver but instead call troopers at 860-399-2100.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Connecticut going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
- High School seniors celebrate graduation day at Shubert Theater
- Stop & Shop donates $2,500 lottery bonus to Milford-based food pantry
- Tweed New Haven airport launching new weekend service to Nantucket Island
- Americans expected to spend $16 billion on Father's Day gifts
- Why you may want to think twice before firing up that grill
- Sunrise Rotary brightens up Spaulding Pond
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Partly cloudy with isolated showers for Friday afternoon
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
New Haven detective cleared of any wrongdoing in January 2019 shooting of suspect
A New Haven police detective who shot and wounded a suspect back in January...Read More »
-
Connecticut going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
Connecticut is going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.Read More »
-
High School seniors celebrate graduation day at Shubert Theater
Seniors from a number of high schools in New Haven are celebrating their...Read More »
-
Stop & Shop donates $2,500 lottery bonus to Milford-based food pantry
Stop and Shop is making a big donation to a food pantry in Milford.Read More »
-
Tweed New Haven airport launching new weekend service to Nantucket Island
A big deal for a small airport.Read More »
Video Center
-
CT Sun rising
CT Sun risingRead More »
-
Hartford Atheltic showdown prep with Nashville SC
News 8 at 6:00 p.m.Read More »
-
Sunrise Rotary brightens up Spaulding Pond
The city is getting ready to open Spaulding Pond beach and this year there will be sweeping improvements.Read More »