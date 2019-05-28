Stratford police arrest bus driver on child porn charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Kenneth Stone (Stratford Police)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Stratford police arrested a school bus driver on child pornography charges last Thursday.

Police say that back in February of this year, Stratford detectives received a child pornography complaint from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children.

Detectives then conducted an investigation that led them to 76-year-old John Kenneth Stone, who is employed as a school bus driver with the Durham Bus Services.

According to police, a warrant was executed at Stone's home where a laptop computer was seized. A forensic analysis of that laptop located numerous images and videos of child porn.

Stone was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. He posted his $250,000 bond and will appear in court May 31st.

Superintendent Dr. Janet Robinson released the following statement:

Durham Bus company conducts an extensive background check on all hires, which includes Mr. Stone. The behavior that led to his arrest is intolerable, and he has been removed from his position. We are fortunate to have a police department who was diligent in following up on the lead and as a result effectively preventing him from any further contact with children on the bus. We want to keep our children safe at all times.

