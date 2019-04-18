Waterbury PD arrest man and woman for alleged drug possession, throwing plate of heroin at police Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Waterbury Police Department - Janice Flacon, 24) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Waterbury Police Department - Tajhon M. Keels, 25) [ + - ]

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - The Waterbury Police Department made two drug arrests on Tuesday. One of the suspects is accused of throwing a plate of heroin at officers before they were apprehended.

According to the Waterbury Police Department, a search and seizure warrant at 379 Perkins Avenue was executed on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for two suspected individuals at the residence.

When officers entered the residence and into the kitchen, police saw the first suspect, identified as 25-year-old Tajhon Keels, allegedly throw a plate that contained powdered heroin into the air towards the officers. Keels then allegedly attempted to flee, but was apprehended by police and taken into custody.

Police say the second suspect, identified as 24-year-old Janice Falcon, was seen in the kitchen and attempted to flee as well. Police apprehended and placed Falcon under arrest.

Police seized over 406 white glassine bags each containing heroin, 47.1 grams of crack cocaine, over 543.6 grams of marijuana, and other packaging materials and evidence relating to illegal drug distribution in the residence.

Both Tajhon Keels and Janice Falcon were arrested and individually charged with possession of narcotics, assault, operating a drug factory, among other charges.