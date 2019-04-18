Waterbury PD arrest man and woman for alleged drug possession, throwing plate of heroin at police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - The Waterbury Police Department made two drug arrests on Tuesday. One of the suspects is accused of throwing a plate of heroin at officers before they were apprehended.
According to the Waterbury Police Department, a search and seizure warrant at 379 Perkins Avenue was executed on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for two suspected individuals at the residence.
When officers entered the residence and into the kitchen, police saw the first suspect, identified as 25-year-old Tajhon Keels, allegedly throw a plate that contained powdered heroin into the air towards the officers. Keels then allegedly attempted to flee, but was apprehended by police and taken into custody.
Police say the second suspect, identified as 24-year-old Janice Falcon, was seen in the kitchen and attempted to flee as well. Police apprehended and placed Falcon under arrest.
Police seized over 406 white glassine bags each containing heroin, 47.1 grams of crack cocaine, over 543.6 grams of marijuana, and other packaging materials and evidence relating to illegal drug distribution in the residence.
Both Tajhon Keels and Janice Falcon were arrested and individually charged with possession of narcotics, assault, operating a drug factory, among other charges.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Board of Regents votes to increase tuition at Connecticut community colleges
- EXCLUSIVE: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman
- Justice Department releases nearly 400-page Mueller report
- Bobcat tested for rabies after attacks in Sprague
- Connecticut man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales
- Governor Lamont discusses first 100 days in office
- Dumpster fire fills building with smoke, closes roads in downtown New Haven
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
With all the rain we've had and snow melting further north, our state's rivers are starting to spill over and flood.Read More »
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Board of Regents votes to increase tuition at Connecticut community colleges
A tuition hike looks to be coming to Connecticut's community colleges.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EXCLUSIVE: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman
News 8 has learned exclusively a Yale University police officer involved in...Read More »
-
Bobcat tested for rabies after attacks in Sprague
A bobcat is being tested for rabies after it attacked someone at a golf...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Connecticut man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales
A Connecticut teenager has pleaded guilty to illegally manufacturing guns...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dumpster fire fills building with smoke, closes roads in downtown New Haven
Crews responded to a dumpster fire that filled a nearby building with smoke...Read More »
Video Center
-
Thursday Afternoon Update
Your 8-Day ForecastRead More »
-
News 8 Digital Update - Thursday morning
News 8 Digital Update - Thursday morningRead More »
-
Ct shoreline fire dept. food drive
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »