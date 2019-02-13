Crime

West Hartford attorney charged with stealing from political action committee

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 10:40 AM EST

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A West Hartford attorney was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 from the political action committee that he oversaw as its treasurer. 

The State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice says that 56-year-old Michael Cronin, was arrested on a warrant charging him with larceny.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Cronin was the treasurer of the Senate Republican Leadership Committee from 2007-2018 when irregularities were detected. 

An investigation then determined that Cronin stole about $267,800 from that committee in between 2012 and 2018, for his personal use. 

Cronin was terminated from the committee and arrested. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

