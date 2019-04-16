West Hartford police investigate threat made to Conard High School

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved - FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved - FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - West Hartford police responded to Conard High School Tuesday morning after a fake threat was made via 211.

Principal Julio Duarte posted a letter on the school's website that explained how at around 8 a.m., officers told school officials that a call was made to 211 making a false claim that a student in the building was in possession of weapons.

Police responded to the high school immediately to do a sweep of the building before determining that the call was made by a former student who no longer attends Conard, nor lives in the country.

Officials say that at no time were students in danger, but that per protocol, the bells were held until the building was deemed secure.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to read the full letter from the principal to students and parents.