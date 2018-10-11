Woman killed, another hurt in Waterbury shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Waterbury police are investigating after a woman was killed and another person was injured in a shooting, early Thursday morning.

Police confirm to News 8 that two people were shot at around 3 a.m. at a home at 50 Walnut Avenue. One of the victims, a 30-year-old Hispanic woman, has died from her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

There is no word on the condition of the other victim or what led up to the shooting

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.