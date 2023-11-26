BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault with a firearm incident after a male was shot multiple times.

Early this morning at 2:25, Bridgeport police officers responded to Krauszer’s Food Store on

2579 Fairfield Ave. after receiving reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed a 33-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and torso, said police.

Police shared that the man was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Members from Bridgeport’s Detective Bureau secured the crime scene, conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and found multiple items of evidence.

Those items have been sent to Bridgeport’s Forensic Identification Unit, said police.

As detectives continue their investigation, they are asking anyone with information to call Detective Jeff Holtz at 203-581-5293, or the tip line at 203 576-TIPS.

Check back with News8 for updates.