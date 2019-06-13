Cromwell High School taking 'disciplinary action' after racist video involving student surfaces

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Cromwell High School is putting their foot down in the instance of racist video that surfaced on social media featuring a student from the school.

According to the Cromwell Superintendent Thomas McDowell, a video on social media with racist content released by a student on Wednesday, which prompted the school to take disciplinary action.

Related: No charges against woman caught in center of ShopRite racist tirade

"This morning we took appropriate action and put into place appropriate steps to ensure that the safety of all our students was our paramount concern," says Superintendent McDowell. "The video is an anomaly and does not represent our student body, our schools or our community. I want to ensure everyone that we have taken appropriate action and will be vigilant in our efforts to promote a safe and welcoming environment for our students and our community."

News 8 will update this article once we learn more information.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.