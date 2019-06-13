News

Cromwell High School taking 'disciplinary action' after racist video involving student surfaces

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 10:59 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:07 AM EDT

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Cromwell High School is putting their foot down in the instance of racist video that surfaced on social media featuring a student from the school. 

According to the Cromwell Superintendent Thomas McDowell, a video on social media with racist content released by a student on Wednesday, which prompted the school to take disciplinary action. 

"This morning we took appropriate action and put into place appropriate steps to ensure that the safety of all our students was our paramount concern," says Superintendent McDowell. "The video is an anomaly and does not represent our student body, our schools or our community. I want to ensure everyone that we have taken appropriate action and will be vigilant in our efforts to promote a safe and welcoming environment for our students and our community."

