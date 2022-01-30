Cromwell Police arrest man for gas station armed robbery

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested Sunday for an armed robbery at a Citgo/Atlantis Fresh Market gas station in Cromwell.

Police responded to the gas station at 529 Main St. at 8:18 a.m. The suspect implied he had a firearm, as well as an explosive device, which he left on the counter, officials said. The suspect fled the area on foot and was located by police and taken into custody shortly after.

A large box cutter and a pack of cigarettes was discarded when the suspect fled the scene. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined that the device left on the counter was not an explosive.

Jeremy Marotti, 40, of no valid address, was arrested and charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Breach of Peace, Reckless Endangerment, Tampering with Evidence, Larceny, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, and Use of Drug Paraphernalia, police said.

Marotti is being held on a $250,000 surety bond and is due in Middlesex Superior Court on January 31.