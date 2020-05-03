Cromwell Police seek suspect in CVS armed robbery

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell Police responded to CVS Pharmacy at 72 Berlin Road around 2:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the cashiers.

Witnesses described the suspect as a light-skinned African American or Hispanic male in his mid-20’s, approximately 6’2″ to 6’6″ tall and weighing 230 to 260 pounds. He was described as wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt/jacket, dark pants and appeared to have a bandage on his right hand.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction in a black four-door sedan.

Cromwell Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with any information can contact Detective Jones of the Cromwell Police Department at 860-635-2256.