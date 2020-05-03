Cromwell Police seek suspect in CVS armed robbery

News

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell Police responded to CVS Pharmacy at 72 Berlin Road around 2:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the cashiers.

Witnesses described the suspect as a light-skinned African American or Hispanic male in his mid-20’s, approximately 6’2″ to 6’6″ tall and weighing 230 to 260 pounds. He was described as wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt/jacket, dark pants and appeared to have a bandage on his right hand.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction in a black four-door sedan.

Cromwell Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with any information can contact Detective Jones of the Cromwell Police Department at 860-635-2256.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DMHAS reports first coronavirus-related patient death at psychiatric facility in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "DMHAS reports first coronavirus-related patient death at psychiatric facility in CT"

YMCAs struggle to pay bills, look forward to reopening with changes after pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs struggle to pay bills, look forward to reopening with changes after pandemic"

Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community"

CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community"

CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community"

Ivoryton Town Green goes blue to honor healthcare heroes on frontline of pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ivoryton Town Green goes blue to honor healthcare heroes on frontline of pandemic"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss