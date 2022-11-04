NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A press conference is being held Friday afternoon to provide an update on Richard “Randy” Cox, who was paralyzed while in New Haven Police custody over the summer.

Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van that had no seatbelts. When the vehicle stopped, Cox was launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall.

The incident, which was caught on video, left Cox paralyzed from the chest down.

On September 27, Cox’s legal team filed a $100 million lawsuit against the City of New Haven and the five officers involved in the incident. In the lawsuit, the city and the five officers involved in Cox’s transport are accused of negligence, recklessness, use of excessive force, denial of medical treatment, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

All five officers have been placed on leave amid the investigation.

On October 19, Cox’s charges were officially dropped.

On Friday, Attorney Ben Crump, Cox’s legal teams, and Cox’s family will hold a prayer vigil and provide an update on his condition.

