CSP: Interstate 84 shut down temporarily in Danbury due to protesters on the roadway

by: WTNH Staff

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Interstate 84 was closed between exits 4 and 5 in Danbury due to protesters taking to the roadway. After approximately a half-hour, the roadway was completely reopened.

Protests around the state have closed down major roadways in Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport over the past week, as people take to the streets following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you more details as they become available.

