CSP: Interstate 84 shut down temporarily in Danbury due to protesters on the roadway

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Interstate 84 was closed between exits 4 and 5 in Danbury due to protesters taking to the roadway. After approximately a half-hour, the roadway was completely reopened.

#cttraffic East and Westbound I84 between exits 4 and 5 in Danbury are now open. https://t.co/V7CbL3vCgd — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 3, 2020

Protests around the state have closed down major roadways in Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport over the past week, as people take to the streets following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

