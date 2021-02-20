CSP investigate fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 15 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash late Friday night.

State police report that shortly after 11:30 p.m., a Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound between Exits 65 and 66 when he lost control for an ‘unknown reason.’

Police report the vehicle traveled off the roadway, striking a metal beam guardrail adjacent to the left lane.

The vehicle then struck the concrete barrier in the median and rolled over onto the roadway on Route 15 southbound.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Wethersfield.

Police report that Rodriguez was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

State Police report that all areas of the vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene by Plunskie’s Towing.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop I with the Connecticut State Police at 203-393-4200.