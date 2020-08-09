CSP investigating possible ‘shots fired’ incident in Manchester commuter lot

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police is investigating after a report of possible gunfire Sunday morning at the commuter lot off Buckland Street.

Officials from CSP Troop H and Manchester Police responded to the scene at commuter lot which is the same area where a double-fatal shooting occurred a week prior.

Details regarding this incident are currently under investigation, however, no injuries were reported and no firearms were found at the scene, according to a CSP spokesperson.

Officers maintained the active area to conduct an investigation and no other details have been made available at this time.

