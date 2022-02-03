CSP trooper injured after cruiser was hit by a car on Route 9 northbound in New Britain

 NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut State Police Trooper was injured after their cruiser was struck by a car on Route 9 northbound in New Britain on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said around 4 p.m., a State Police cruiser was parked at the turnaround on Route 9 north just north of Exit 30. Another car was traveling in the left lane of Route 9 north when it swerved off the left should and into the center median, according to state police.

The car then struck the passenger side of the cruiser, causing extensive damage.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was brought to New Britain Hospital with several injuries that were reported to be minor.

The driver of the other car was found to be at fault, according to state police, and was charged with failure to maintain established lane.

