(WTNH) – A new report ranks a Connecticut airport as one with the highest percentages of flight cancellations in the United States.

InsureMytrip released a report about the airports that are more prone to flight cancellations amid the increase across the country.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was ranked number 6 for the highest percentage of cancellations. Coming in at number one was LaGuardia in New York.

According to the report, LaGuardia saw an increase of 4.02 percent more canceled flights.

Here are the top 10 airports with the highest percentage of cancellations according to InsureMytrip:

LaGuardia: New York, NY Newark Liberty International: Newark, NJ Logan International: Boston, MA T.F. Green: Providence, RI Buffalo Niagara International: Buffalo, NY Bradley International: Hartford, CT Ronald Reagan Washington International: Washington, DC John F. Kennedy International: New York, NY Palm Beach International: West Palm Beach, FL Norfolk International: Norfolk, VA

Coming in last as the airport with the least amount of flight cancellations was Kahului Airport.