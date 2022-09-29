CONN. (WTNH) — Volunteers from Connecticut are headed to help Florida residents after Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

Joe Apicelli of Groton has been volunteering with the American Red Cross for the last 17 years and he has been helping with national disaster relief ever since.

Apicelli is headed to his 53rd disaster deployment. He said that deployment changed his life forever.

“I realized I loved doing this kind of work and I want to help people and that started my career 17 years ago. Every time I go out I feel like the most blessed man that I’m able to represent the United States of America – and go out and help my fellow persons,” said Apicelli.

Apicelli helps to feed people with his position in the American Red Cross. The organization goes through neighborhoods in specialized response vehicles to serve hot and healthy meals to residents three times a day.

Watch the full video to learn more about the Connecticut volunteers!