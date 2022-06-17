BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut attorney achieved a landmark legal victory against gun manufacturer, Remington, the maker of the AR-15 used in Sandy Hook. Now, Josh Koskoff and his team are stepping in to represent the families of victims in both the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings.

News 8’s Eva Zymaris sat down with him one-on-one at his office in Bridgeport to get a look at the work he’s doing.

Koskoff said he feels pulled towards helping these families, leaning on everything he’s learned over the last decade. He says the Sandy Hook settlement of $73 million shows that gun manufacturers can be held responsible in the wake of these massacres.

It was in February of this year that Koskoff stood alongside nine Sandy Hook families announcing an unprecedented agreement with gun manufacturer, Remington. They settled for $73 million.

“We knew that we had reached this victory against, originally against, all the odds people gave us,” Koskoff said.

Remington made the AR-15 used to take 26 lives back in 2012, and after nearly a decade of work, they proved the company was at least in part culpable for the role it played, including how the weapon was marketed.

WEB EXTRA: Attorney Josh Koskoff sits down with News 8 following his historic win against Remington. He is now helping families in Buffalo and Uvalde

“It tends to be the brands of AR-15s that aggressively court these young, lone gunmen at a time when their brains are developing that create this emotional relationship that promotes these lone gunman ‘flory missions’ as a solution to all their problems,” Koskoff said.

Now, Koskoff and his firm are joining the legal teams in New York and Texas representing the families of victims in the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres, lending their unique, first-hand knowledge of such tragic and difficult cases.

“You have to look at all possible legal actions and you have to get as much information as you can to make the best decision on behalf of these families,” Koskoff said. “Whether we get there through the exact template, whether it’s a hybrid, whether it’s other laws they broke, whether it’s other things they did wrong, one thing I know we can promise these families is we’re going to find out and we’re going to explore every single option.”

He says in the wake of these tragedies, Koskoff feels drawn to helping these families.

“When I hear the word calling, I think of something really hard. It was my calling to be an explorer, to climb this mountain, to write this novel. To call it a privilege is also strange, but there’s something unique about the situation. I’m just doing what I’d like to think my family’s always done, which is represent people who are truly deserving, who have been wronged in the most horrific way, through no fault of their own. In this case, by the abuse of a corporation or industry,” Koskoff said.

Koskoff says they’re still in the very early stages of this.