NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut beach has been named among the best 25 beaches in the United States, according to Travel and Leisure.

Travel and Leisure mapped out the best beaches across the country by looking at the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the number of shaded trees.

Ocean Beach Park in New London was named among the best.

According to Travel and Leisure, “This half-mile, golden-sand beach with gentle tides provides great views of ferries and schooners sailing past the New London lighthouse. Ocean Beach Park, located along the boardwalk, features a picnic area, playground, snack bar, mini-golf, an arcade, and more.”

Here are the 25 best beaches in the U.S., according to Travel and Leisure:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Ocean City, Maryland Coronado Beach, San Diego, California Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida Harris Beach, Oregon Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina Grand Haven State Park, Michigan Santa Monica Beach, California Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia Good Harbor Beach, Cloucester, Massachusetts Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

