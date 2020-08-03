CT Checkup: Branford Rotary launches online raffle to help local businesses and families

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Branford Rotary Club has launched the biggest raffle in town history to help local restaurants & families affected by the pandemic.

It’s called “BRAFFLE — The Outrageous Restaurant Raffle” and since launching on July 21st, the Rotary has already sold the maximum 2,000 tickets available.

“We gave ourselves a month to sell tickets and it sold out in 10 days,” said Andy Marlatt, a member of the Branford Rotary.

The Grand Prize winner will get $100 gift cards to 34 Branford restaurants. Second Prize wins $50 cards to all participating restaurants.

Raffle tickets sold for $20 each. The money raised will benefit restaurants through gift card purchases and will also provide gift cards to the town to hand out to families in need.

One of the participating restaurants is Parthenon Diner Restaurant in Branford. Owner John Sousoulas says he’s thrilled to be involved in such a worthy cause.

“It’s very satisfying to know that were all helping each other get through this,” says Sousoulas.

In total, the project has raised nearly $36,000 for the community. The raffle will be drawn on August 26 and streamed on the Branford Rotary Facebook page.

Branford residents told News 8 they’re excited for the opportunity to support their community in such a fun way.

“I think it’s a great way to support the town, support the restaurants,” said Valerie Tucker, who’s lived in the community for nearly 30 years.

Another resident Kathy O’Connor added, “We don’t want these small shops closing, so to have the little community places and family-owned business…yes, we want to keep them around.”