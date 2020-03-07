CT companies commit to promoting more women into the ‘C-suite’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Capitol on Friday.

Ten-year-old Tessa Mitchell, of Watertown, was on a field trip to the Capitol learning about career choices including becoming a state trooper.

“We are trying to do the new generation and show them that girls can do the same exact things as boys and probably even better,” said Mitchell.

Her Barbie Girl Ambassador team is building confidence in young women. She wants to be a teacher so she can be “someone who can save another child’s life” — an act she believes would be rewarding.

Whether visitors to Friday’s event want to be at the head of the class as an educator or the head of a company in the chief executive’s office, leaders suggest they have a mentor or a sponsor.

“I would say to any young person: “Make sure that you have got a mentor that you have chosen and you are showing up in the workplace in a way that someone wants to sponsor you,” said Kimberly Williams, an executive at Stanley Black and Decker.

Williams said becoming part of a corporate leadership team when you are a woman takes grit and time.

“We tend to take more shifts and turns in our careers to accommodate families and other responsibilities that are social expectations,” said Williams.

Nearly a dozen Fortune 500 companies attended a big news conference with the governor and lieutenant governor who announced all of the companies signed onto the “Parity Project.” Meaning, they are committed to gender parity by 2030.

“This is huge because right now among fortune 500 companies less than five percent of the CEO’s are women,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

“Companies are better off for having a more diverse workforce and more women in the boardroom, ” Governor Ned Lamont.

Those corporations — listed below — represent 800,000 employees around the world.

All are making a commitment to put more women in power positions; Fifty percent in upper-level management over the next decade.