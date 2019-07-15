1  of  2
CT Congresswoman DeLauro visiting migrant holding center in Florida

(WTNH)– Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will be in Florida on Monday visiting a holding center for migrant children who are being detained.

Congresswoman DeLauro will be joined by ten of her democratic colleagues. DeLauro leads a house subcommittee that has jurisdiction over the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement.

DeLauro says congress has a moral responsibility to conduct oversight and make sure that children in our care are being taken care of properly.

