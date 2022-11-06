MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) —

A couple more days until Election Day and candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the topics voters in the fifth congressional district are paying attention to is education.

The candidates running to represent the fifth congressional district have very different visions. With the national teachers’ union in town, they each made their stance.

The American Federation of Teachers is on a “get out the vote” bus tour, making 19 stops across the country.

They stopped in Meriden Sunday afternoon, declaring their support for Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who is running for re-election.

“She asks the questions about how are we going to feed kids? She asks the questions about making sure the American rescue plan had money for guidance counselors and nurses and social workers,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

The AFT is doing a national bus tour to advocate for continued funding for public education and to urge people to vote for candidates who will work towards that goal.

“We will use our vote and our collective power, our voice, to stand up for the people who can’t stand up for themselves,” Hayes said.

George Logan, the Republican candidate running for the fifth district, issued a statement before the rally saying the AFT furthers their own agenda over communities in Connecticut. The statement says in part:

“We’re making our closing arguments to the voters and the incumbent is showing voters who she really works for in Washington, the largest and most powerful special interest group in America…..They want her in Washington to further their agenda and be their voice, even if it’s not what’s best for the people of the 5th Congressional District.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy was at the rally and came to Hayes’ defense.

“In Connecticut, we love our teachers, we support our teachers and we are proud to have a teacher of the year as a united states congressperson,” Murphy said.

In response to Logan’s statement, Hayes said this:

“I do have a very biased opinion and a special interest in my heart for children and our public-school children and the needs of those children and their families. And the people who we put in front of those children.”

Each candidate wants the seat to change the balance of power in Congress. News 8 will be covering this race and other local races on Election Day.