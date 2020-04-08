CT Department of Labor: Just under 133,000 unemployment claims have been processed out of over 302,000 filed since March 13

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Labor (DOL) Commissioner Kurt Westby announced Wednesday that the department has processed just under 133,000 new unemployment claims out of over 300,000 that have been filed since March 13.

“We recognize the critical role unemployment insurance plays, as it provides a lifeline to people who are out of work,” said Westby.

“During this time of need, the agency is working extra hours and weekends to process claims as quickly as possible and to program in computer changes to accommodate the new federal programs that will provide additional unemployment benefits.”

According to a DOL statement, the department has provided more than $35 million in benefits payments to nearly 104,000 claimants for the week ending April 4.

“Typically the agency receives 3,000 new claims a week – but the applications we have seen in last 21 days represent more than we would handle in 18 months. Typically, a staff of 20 handles the weekly processing, but we now have over 80 CTDOL employees – including those from other units, retirees, and former staff who have transferred to other agencies – all working together to get benefits to our residents as quickly as possible,” added Westby.

The Department of Labor says to speed up the processing of their claims, unemployed residents who have not yet filed should:

Visit www.filectui.com;

Click first on the message above the large blue button that notes: “for quicker payment of unemployment benefits, please follow these instructions.” The link will bring claimants to a guide that should be read before filing for benefits

For residents that have already filed a claim, Westby reminds them to check their email (including junk and spam folders) daily for updated messages from the Labor Department.