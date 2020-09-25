CT Dept. of Public Health releases guidance for youth sports amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) released what the department calls “comprehensive guidance and recommendations for organized sports, including youth and adult club and private league play” Friday, and those guidelines put youth football in question.

That guidance classifies various sports into risk categories from lower risk to higher risk. DPH had previously released guidance to scholastic athletic leagues in Connecticut concerning fall sports.

According to the release, the report is “intended to guide local health departments, municipalities and league organizers in assessing the risk of play, and will be re-visited later in the Fall or early Winter as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.”

One sport that has been a hot-button issue as fall begins is football. In fact, despite the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) canceling high school football for the fall, some towns have begun the process of investigating ways to play youth football despite that decision.

Football – according to the latest DPH guidance – has been classified as a higher risk activity along with other contact sports like wrestling and boys lacrosse.

“The COVID-19 pandemic does not mean all organized sports should stop. In fact, DPH recognizes the importance of physical activity for the health and well-being of everyone during this stressful period,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford.

“We encourage children and adults to engage in lower-risk physical activities as part of a strategy to stay healthy and cope with this pandemic,” continued Commissioner Gifford. “Unfortunately, some team sports present a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19 during practice or play, and we recommend that those be either modified or postponed.”

So, while DPH is not officially canceling higher risk sports like football, the department IS recommending that those sports be limited to small group conditioning and non-contact drills for the fall.

The guidance also recommends no out-of-state competitions to states on the CT Travel Advisory list for any sports at this time.