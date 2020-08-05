CT Dept. of Revenue Services program to help people who missed tax deadline still in place

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) announced Tuesday that the “Priority One Taxpayer Assistance Program” is still in place to help residents who missed the July 15 extended filing deadline.

The program was originally created by DRS in mid-April to help people who were unable to meet their tax payment obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and connects taxpayers with a DRS professional to find potential relief options for those unable to pay what they owe the IRS.

“Given the circumstances, the majority of Connecticut taxpayers were extremely conscientious in meeting the extended July 15 income tax filing deadline,” said Acting Revenue Services Commissioner John Biello. “That said, DRS understands that the COVID-19 outbreak has challenged many. If you owe taxes and can’t pay, the best thing you can do is file your income tax return and we will work with you to make arrangements to pay your taxes. DRS is here to help.”