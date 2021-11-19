CT Dept. of Transportation down 140 people, in dire need of drivers before snow hits the state this season

(WTNH) – The colder months are here, which means our first snowstorm will be here before you know it. But, there’s an urgent need for plow drivers as there’s a shortage statewide.

They’re gearing up for winter at JV III Construction in Rocky Hill, getting their plow trucks ready to go for when the first snowflakes fall.

“We’re firing them up, going through them, checking them,” said John Vasel, General Manager of JV III Construction.

There’s one big problem, John Vasel, the company’s general manager says they need drivers now.

“I have plenty of trucks, I’ve got plenty of equipment, but if there’s no one in the seats on them, what’s the point? I can’t go to work,” Vasel said.

The entire state is dealing with a shortage of plow truck drivers. Vasel says they have about 20 people signed on for this season, but they’re hoping to hire 20 to 30 more.

“Hopefully, I can get the people so I can service my towns, the state, municipalities,” Vasel said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says they’re down about 140 people.

“Hopefully, we won’t see an impact on Connecticut in terms of our ability to respond to the storms that are coming. What I’m concerned about is this must be a long-term solution, not a short-term solution,” said Joe Giulietti, Commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

The DOT says they may have to lean on their contractors more this year and going forward, but they’re doing what they can to tackle this especially with a number of people retiring in the next year.

Some ways they’re doing that is by looking at new ways to bring people in and get their CDL licenses.

“That’s what we’re up against, that’s what we’re looking at, and we’re doing everything to hire as quickly as we possibly can,” Giulietti said.

Looking at cities and towns across the state, municipalities like Hartford, New Haven, and New Britain say they’re staffed and haven’t been impacted by the shortages.

If you’re interested in applying to any of the DOT positions, click here. If you would like to apply to JV III Construction, call (860) 721-0143.