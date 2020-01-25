CT DMVs to include ‘non-binary’ as gender option for Driver’s Licenses

(WTNH) — A new policy is being rolled out this Monday that is changing the way people mark their gender on their driver’s license at the DMV.

Instead of putting male of female, you can simply select an X as a non-binary option, meaning you don’t really identify with either gender.

Other states, like New Hampsire have already done this.

Law enforcement agencies have already been notified about the roll out of this.

The new policy starts Monday at AAA and Nutmeg Federal Credit Union, and Tuesday at the DMV.