CT DOL recovers, pays over $870k in wages owed to I-95 service plaza McDonald’s workers

WEHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby announced Wednesday that investigations conducted by the department recovered and paid over $870,000 in wages owed to 264 employees of McDonald’s restaurants at three I-95 service plazas.

Mitchell Enterprises LLC, of New Canaan, owns all three establishments and was found to be in violation with a state statute that requires standard wage rates for certain service workers.

The investigation resulted in penalties of over $35,000 and wages and interest of $870,541. Checks have been distributed to the employees at the three McDonald’s locations.

“A fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work is the minimum responsibility of an employer,” said Commissioner Westby. “I‘m pleased that once presented with the issue at hand Mitchell Enterprises LLC honored that responsibility, paid the back wages they owed and corrected and made right by their workers.”