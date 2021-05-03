CT faith leaders speak out against legalization of recreational marijuana, advocating for decriminalization

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As lawmakers continue to consider bills aimed at recreational marijuana legalization in Connecticut, hundreds of Connecticut faith leaders are joining together to speak out against the plan.

Instead of legalization, the group supports decriminalization and the expungement of those convicted for minor crimes related to what they call the “failed war on drugs.”

They say it needlessly impacts disadvantaged and minority populations.

Governor Ned Lamont says he supports both legalization and recreational marijuana in addition to efforts that would expunge records for previous offenses.