NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Humane Society and the Department of Children and Families are joining together to raise awareness about the cross-reporting of animal and child abuse. This is on the heels of an incident in Hebron where police say animals had to be rescued from a rescue shelter.

Last month, a Hebron woman was arrested at an animal rescue shelter for animal cruelty as investigators say more than 70 animals had to be removed from the shelter because they were living in deplorable conditions.

Gruesome details reveal horrible conditions in Hebron animal cruelty case

DCF was also involved in the investigation, and that is why on Friday, it was a big show of support behind the Kid Governor who ran on the platform and won his race based on being kind to pets. DCF says animal abuse and child abuse go hand-in-hand and are often happening at the same time inside the home.

Both are vulnerable, and that is why DCF and animal control officers work together to cross-report.

“We want to get in as early as possible, so if an animal control officer is on-site and they recognize it, or if a DCF case manager is on-site and they see it, we want to make sure we share that information and intervene as necessary,” said Commissioner Brian Hurlburt, Department of Agriculture.

Animal control wants people to know they investigate every single complaint they take seriously. Residents can leave a complaint on their website or call them directly and remain anonymous.