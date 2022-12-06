(WTNH) – Connecticut Innovations, a leading source of financing for startup companies in the state has announced a new partnership with Hartford HealthCare.

The two CEOs signed paperwork on Tuesday, setting up a road map for the future. Small start-up companies that CT Innovations supports and funds will now be able to link up with Hartford HealthCare and grow.

“Using the tremendous resources we have here in Connecticut,” said Jeff Flaks, CEO of Hartford HealthCare. The MEDs, the Eds, the corporate community to come together and align and make a value proposition that makes up distinct and special.”

“The smaller companies that need to find a wedge to get into the healthcare system prove their great technology works, get the results, get the use case, get the whitepapers, get the patient outcomes that they believe they can create,” said Matt McCooe, CT Innovations.

The idea was born after a bus ride in Israel when Governor Ned Lamont and a delegation visited last summer. Lawmakers passed the Innovation Lab bill during the last session to help fund it.