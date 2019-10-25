CT K-9 officers, handlers graduate New England’s first Firearm Detection program

by: Kaylee Merchak

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four K-9 teams trained to detect firearms have graduated from the Firearm Detection program.

The teams underwent a six-week training course — the first of it’s kind in New England.

The K-9 graduates can now detect and alert their handlers to the presence of firearms and spent ammunition shell casings.

These teams will assist police with curbing gun violence in Connecticut communities.

The teams will serve CSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Hartford police, Meriden police, and CSP Speical Licensing & Firearms Unit

