CT leaders lay out plan to combat social media’s effects on children

(WTNH) – Connecticut leaders are laying out a plan of action to combat social media’s effects on children. Leaked internal research from Facebook shows the company knew its products were harming the mental health of children and teenagers.

State and federal leaders discussed what they’re going to do about it.

“We’re going to open that black box, we’re going to seek more privacy, oversight, tools for parents, more accountability because Facebook has lost whatever trust it had,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“There are solutions to be had here, schools can have conversations about internet safety and mental health,” said Sarah Eagan, Connecticut’s Child Advocate.

Senator Blumenthal says Congress will call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about the whistleblower report.