CT leaders, police departments express condolences for fallen State Police Sergeant

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state leaders and police departments are expressing their condolences for the fallen State Police Sergeant whose car was swept away in floodwaters in Woodbury.

Sen. Blumenthal released a statement Thursday saying the following:

“He was one of our rescuers, one of our heroes, protecting us from harm, putting himself at risk each day. Last night he was prepared to help those impacted by the heavy rains that he knew were coming – because that is who he was. Today’s tragic news is utterly gut-wrenching, and my heart breaks for his family and fellow troopers. I extend my deepest condolences to all those who knew and loved him, they are in my thoughts today.”

Bristol Police Department expressed their condolences on Twitter.

The Bristol Police Department extends their deepest condolences to the men and women of the Connecticut State Police, especially those of Troop L, and to the family and friends of the Sergeant who's life was tragically lost in service of this state. pic.twitter.com/15C2jsTu8z — Bristol CT Police (@BristolCTPolice) September 2, 2021

Massachusetts State Police expressed their condolences, calling the Sergeant a hero.