CT leaders recognize “Black Women’s Equal Pay Day”

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Tuesday, the state recognized “Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.”

While progress is being made, there is still plenty of work to do to close the wage gap.

Striving for equal pay, a lot of women are dealing with that problem, but Tuesday marks “Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.”

According to the National Women’s Law Center, Black women are paid only 63 cents for every dollar made by the white man. For example, whatever a white man earns in one year, a Black woman has to work an additional 214 days into the next year just to have the same salary.

Standing before a mura of education Black women and men, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewiecz and Black women leaders and business owners are bringing attention to this issue. They say the statistics are startling when you consider their level of education.

Now, they’re looking at ways to level the playing field.

“In the past 30 years, the pay gap for Black women has closed only three cents over the past 30 years,” Lt. Bysiewicz said.

“Over a 40-year career, a Black woman loses almost a million dollars. We’re not only talking about an immediate, it’s a generational impact,” said Janee Woods Weber, Director of Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund.

It’s also important to note that 64% of students who are earning degrees are women.