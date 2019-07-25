CT man helping children with free meals during summer

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When he started his mission, it was only in Meriden and only involved a couple hundred kids. Now it’s expanded to Hamden and Wallingford, too. And the number of kids he helps is now over a thousand.

Jason Teal is the founder of Change The Play — a non-profit aimed at providing free meals to kids during the summertime when school is out.

“Some kids, their parents just don’t have money to give them a proper nutritious meal throughout the day so it’s good we can provide them with something that gives them a little substance,” Teal said.

Administrators at the Wallingford Boys and Girls Club say Teal and Change The Play are addressing a growing problem.

“This is a big need in our community and it’s helping us out,” said Chris Bacote. “We thank him because anytime we need to make adjustments he’s just a call away. He always helps us.”

The need for that help is growing. Teal says most of the money for his food program comes through donations, fundraisers, and sponsors. Change The Play gets a federal reimbursement that covers about three-quarters of the program, but he doesn’t get that reimbursement until after the summer is over.

Diane Tourangeau is grateful for Teal and Change The Play. They help to provide healthy lunches to her two children.

“I lost my job of 26 1/2 years a year and a half ago,” Diane said. “I do believe that there’s a lot of remarkable people in this world.”

“It’s a tremendous feeling you get because you know the kids — they’re just benefiting so much.”

