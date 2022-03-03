(WTNH) – Many people want to help the people of Ukraine right now, but one Connecticut man has already been doing charity work in Ukraine through his church, long before the invasion.

“When I met that first widow, and I saw how they lived, I knew I had to do something,” said Steve Bibisi.

Over the past three years, Bibisi has helped hundreds of Ukrainian orphans and widows through his organization, Rabbonis Love. That means “Father’s Love.” Right now, many families are without the fathers. Women and children are fleeing Ukraine while the men stay and fight.

“The father’s not around, the husbands are not around. Families are disrupted,” Bibisi explained. “Kids that don’t know what’s going on are in bomb shelters instead of laughing and playing.”

Bibisi works with partners through Ukrainian churches. News8 sat down with him and talked with some of them via Zoom. Pastor Jan Gutarov was home in Odessa a week ago.

“When I left my house I saw the streets, they were collapsed,” Gutarov said, through a translator.

Gutarov and his translator are now in Germany, with German pastor Gerhard Rottger, working to coordinate supplies for refugees.

“We can also reach the people who are in different countries and different places because we are collected online,” said Rottger.

The invasion has destroyed most supply lines in the region. Food, gasoline, and medicine, are all scarce in Ukraine and near the border. But Pastor Gutarov and his team are there tracking down supplies.

“Today, we found a place with food, and we are trying to coordinate the help and buy the food and deliver it,” Gutarov said.

It is a little easier for them because they know the region and have been doing this already.

“We don’t have to scramble. We already have this in place,” said Bibisi. “We have people with the technology to do this. We just need help. We just need people’s resources to help do this.”

Right now, Rabbonis Love is only accepting monetary donations because they do not have the infrastructure to get stuff from here across the Atlantic into Europe. If you would like to help out, more information is available at https://www.rabbonislove.org