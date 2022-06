(WTNH) – The Connecticut Army National Guard teamed up with firefighters from the Westover Fire Department to conduct joint aerial firefighting training.

Although the National Guard does this training every year, this was the first time they’ve trained with professional firefighters on the ground.

News 8 photojournalist Ryan Bernat flew with them to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Watch the video above for the full story.