CT National Guard welcome home ceremony held in Hartford

(WTNH) — 150 Connecticut National Guard members are home this morning after deployments to Southwest Asia.

A ceremony was held last night in downtown Hartford to welcome them home. The three units all returned to Connecticut within the last 90 days.

“As soon as I saw my mom, my wife, my kids, I broke down so it was a moment to remember,” Sgt. Teresa Morrison.

As the guard welcomed home three units, it sent off another 50 members will soon be deploying to Afghanistan.

